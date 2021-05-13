3 winning Super Kansas Cash tickets split between 2 players

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansas Lottery players have come forward to claim their respective portions of the Super Kansas Cash jackpot that was hit on Monday, May 3.

The jackpot amount was $2,043,273, and each of the three winning tickets is worth $681,091.

The Kansas Lottery said one person came forward to first claim one-third of the jackpot earlier in the week, but eventually found a second ticket with the same winning numbers, nabbing another portion of the jackpot. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, shared that they didn’t realize they had a second winning ticket until the night after they claimed their first prize, and found it when looking through their pile of other Kansas Lottery tickets at home.

“I couldn’t believe my luck!” the winner said. “I had purchased a second ticket with my numbers just in case my first ticket didn’t cover that drawing. I’m so happy I did!”

The winner is from Johnson County and they purchased their tickets at Queen’s Price Chopper 6 at 7201 W. 151st Street and Cosentino’s Market 425 at 8051 W. 160th Street, both located in Overland Park.

Another person who claimed their portion of the pot is from Jefferson County, and the ticket was sold at Petro Valley Falls at 1420 Hwy K-4 in Valley Falls. The winner also chose to remain anonymous.

For selling the winning tickets, the retailers, if eligible, will split the $1,000 selling bonus.