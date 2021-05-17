3-year-old boy killed in accident south of Goddard

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County dispatch said a 3-year-old child was run over and killed late Monday afternoon just south of Goddard, in the 2400 block of south 183rd St. West. The call came in around 5:30 p.m.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter was at the scene of the accident. He told KSN, “We responded to the scene here at 23rd street south and 183rd West where we came upon a 3-year-old boy who had massive injuries and appeared to be ran over by a truck.”

According to Sheriff Easter, the current investigation appears to show this incident to be strictly an accident, it occurred when the father of the child and three other children were outside.















According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office, a family member was behind the wheel as they were maneuvering a truck to hitch onto a trailer. The 3-year-old boy needed to change his flip-flops and the other family member didn’t see him step away. As the family member was going to hook up the truck to a trailer, they just didn’t see the little boy sitting there, and inadvertently ran over him.

The 3-year-old boy was triaged code black and pronounced dead at the scene when officials got there.

Sheriff Easter said, “We’ll continue our follow-up investigation — if there’s anything criminal whatsoever we’ll present that to the DA’s office.” He continued, “Right now just from the onset it appears that it’s a horrible accident, but we have to let the investigation go where it may and if there’s something criminal, then we’ll present it to the DA’s office.”

Sheriff Easter said an accident reconstruction team will continue the next steps of the investigation and detectives will also follow up with interviews.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said 183rd going northbound will be blocked for a few hours as the investigation continues. A chaplain was available onsite to help cope with this issue