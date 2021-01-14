300 Kansas National Guardsmen heading to Washington to help with inauguration

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas National Guard will be sending people to Washington, D.C. to support next week’s presidential inauguration.

It says the District of Columbia National Guard sent a request for support.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has authorized the deployment of approximately 300 Kansas Guardsmen.

“The presidential inauguration is a collaborative event, requiring extraordinary support from many federal and state agencies,” Kelly said in a news release. “The National Guard has supported presidential inaugurations since the founding of our nation. I’m incredibly thankful for everything they do, and this is just the latest example of our Kansas National Guard being always ready to answer the call for our state and nation.”

The Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing will transport the Kansas Guardsmen on KC-135s.

There are expected to be approximately 20,000 National Guardsmen from across the nation in Washington for the event.

The Soldiers and Airmen represent the following: