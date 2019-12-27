31 pets returned after adoption in December

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thirty-one is the number of animals that have been returned to the Kansas Humane Society after believing they had found their forever home.

Kansas Humane Society Chief Development Officer Emily Hurst says she wants to keep that number from going up during the holiday season.

“The number one reason they will bring their animals back is due to the fact that they are either chewing, or they didn’t do a proper dog to dog introduction,” says Hurst.

Hurst says they see it a lot. People come in, adopt an animal and within a couple of days realize they cannot handle them, and during the month of December, those numbers usually increase. That’s because people adopt pets for family members or friends who are not fully ready for the responsibility.

“We just want to make sure people think clearly about the importance of bringing another living thing into your home,” says Hurst.

This is why they ask the public to think twice about adoption and even more about returning an animal to the shelter.

