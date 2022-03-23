BARNARD, Kan. (KSNW) – Thirty-three dogs were removed from a home in Lincoln County on Monday due to deplorable conditions.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Barnard home. As a result, the dogs of various ages and breeds were removed.

According to the sheriff’s office, the owner was taken into custody on suspicion of animal cruelty. He is currently held in the Lincoln County Jail. Additionally, the case has been forwarded to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.

The Sedgwick County Animal Shelter, All Dogs Bark and Play Rescue, Golden Belt Humane Society, the State of Kansas Animal Facilities Inspectors, Solomon Valley Veterinarian Hospital and volunteers assisted with the removal of the dogs.