33% of Kansans’ yearly alcohol intake takes place over the holiday season, survey reveals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (Nexstar) — A survey by detox.net discovered that the average Kansan consumes 33% of their overall alcohol intake for the entire year during the end-of-year holiday season, beginning on Thanksgiving (compared to a national average of 29%).

In a similar way in which professional athletes prepare for a big game, 22% of drinkers say they mentally prepare themselves before the drinking season (the period from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve).

A further 14% also say they physically prepare themselves for this season by either abstaining from alcohol for a few weeks or months beforehand or adopting a healthier diet and lifestyle in preparation for overindulging during the holidays.

Given that 27% of drinkers said they will drink more this upcoming festive season as compared to previous years due to the lifting of lockdown restrictions, maybe a detox of sorts is due.

Finally, the survey revealed that nearly 1 in 5 admit they become concerned about their health ahead of this heavy drinking period, which is an indication that many are aware of the various risks and dangers associated with excessive alcohol consumption in such a short time. 

