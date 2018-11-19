34 Wichita-area children adopted by 21 families in ceremonies at Exploration Place Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - It's a wonderful day in Wichita as the dreams of 34 children are set to come true at Exploration Place.

34 children from the Wichita area were adopted during adoption ceremonies in honor of National Adoption Day on Saturday. The event was hosted by Saint Francis Ministries.

The children joined 21 different families in official proceedings which began at 10 Saturday morning. The adoption event ended around 1 p.m.

Individual adoptions and family ceremonies took place in conference rooms on the second floor of Exploration Place.

“Saint Francis proudly hosts this event annually on National Adoption Day, but the work on behalf of children continues every day of the year,” said The Very Reverend Robert N. Smith, CEO of Saint Francis Ministries. “Today’s ceremonies culminate more than 400 adoptions facilitated by Saint Francis this year. Yet more than 220 children remain on a waiting list to join a loving, permanent home."

“The need for adoptive families has never been greater,” Smith continued. “The primary qualifications for prospective parents are an open heart and a loving spirit. Those who are expanding their families today realize the pure joy of welcoming new sons and daughters into their lives. Together, these children and families embrace hope, acceptance, diversity, and uncompromising love. We pray these unions will be forever blessed and will inspire more families to open their hearts and homes to other children seeking a life-long family bond.”