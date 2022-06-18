EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens of veterans and their families beat the heat and converged at Veterans Point Friday for the 34th Annual Kansas Veterans and Family Reunion.

Organizers say at least a dozen vendors have also set up shop preparing for the main events on Saturday.

That includes plenty of live music, a fireworks spectacular, and the 9th Annual KVFR Car Show.

“The last few years, it’s, it’s grown—it’s at least 25-50 percent growth each year, so I’m expecting at least 80, maybe 100 cars this year,” Paul Harding, the Vice President of the KVFR, said.

Harding says he expects at least 3,000 people over the weekend, adding all are welcome to attend.

“It’s just a legacy that I wanted to help carry on because, you know, if we didn’t have vets, you know, we wouldn’t have the country we have now, and I’m just proud to be part of it,” Harding said.

Here’s the full schedule of events for the remainder of the reunion:

Saturday, June 18, 2022:

5:55 a.m. – First Call

6 a.m. – Reveille/(Raising of the Day Colors)/Good Morning Vietnam

8 a.m. – KVFR Car Show Registration/Music by DJ Michael K

9 a.m. – Drill Call/Gates Open/Kids Tent Opens/Announcements

9:30 a.m. – Registration Open/Legion Riders Arrival

9:55 a.m. – Assembly

10 a.m. – Posting of the Color Guard/Opening Ceremonies

11:15 a.m. – Recall

11:30 a.m. – First Call/Auction – Support Your Reunion/Announcements

12 p.m. – KVFR Car Show Judging Begins/Live Music by Rick Gash

1:15 p.m. – Recall

1:30 p.m. – Auction – Support Your Reunion/Announcements

2:30 p.m. – KVFR Car Show Winners Notified

3 p.m. – First Call/KVFR Car Show Parade of the Winners

3:30 p.m. – Auction – Support Your Reunion/Announcements

4:30 p.m. – Retreat & To the Colors (Lowering of the Day Colors)

5 p.m. – National Anthem (Raising of the Evening Colors)/Live Music by Crosstown Traffic

7 p.m. – Raffle Ticket Drawing/USO Style Show Special

8 p.m. – Live Music by Crazy Heart

10:15 p.m. – Fireworks Spectacular

11 p.m. – Taps/Quiet Hours, Generators Off

Sunday, June 19, 2022:

6:55 a.m. – First Call

7 a.m. – Reveille (Raising of the Day Colors)/Good Morning Vietnam

9:55 a.m. – Church Call

10 a.m. – Non-Denominational Church Services/Announcements

10:45 a.m. – Recall

11 a.m. – First Call/Final Auction – Support Your Reunion/Final Announcements

12 p.m. – Closing Ceremonies/Retreat & To the Colors (Lowering of the Colors)/Taps/policing of the areas around the stage and the camping areas