HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey says a 4.2 magnitude earthquake has rattled central Kansas.

The quake was reported around 7:59 a.m. Friday about 5 miles southwest of Hutchinson. Reno County Emergency Management reports that they have not heard of any damage other than a few things falling off of walls.

Several in Hutchinson, Salina and Manhattan reported feeling the earthquake. The blue squares on the map below indicate areas where people reported they felt tremors.