4.4% increase in number of homeless people in Sedgwick County in 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United Way of the Plains is reporting a 4.4% increase in the number of homeless people in Sedgwick County over the last year, based on a count taken in January.

The United Way of the Plains says so far, no children or young teens have been reported as homeless in the year 2020 in Sedgwick County.

Leaders from the United Way of the Plains say their count is a snapshot from a moment in time in January from before all the shutdowns associated with the pandemic. They have created several events throughout the year to help the homeless population find employment and get back on their feet. During the pandemic, United Way of the Plains has worked to provide housing for people with symptoms of COVID-19.

“This now was in April and started really getting a concerted urgent push to get people in housing that were at greatest risk for COVID-19,” said Luella Sanders, director of collective impact.

LATEST STORIES: