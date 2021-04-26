4 homes damaged in Hays fire, firefighter sustains minor injuries

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hays Fire Department said it responded to a reported structure fire in the 1100 block of Pinehurst Monday afternoon. Fire crews arrived on the scene within a few minutes and found a grass fire next to a home in the 1100 block of Country Club Drive.

The fire quickly spread to bushes, trees, a wooden fence, and two homes. Investigators said it eventually spread across the alley and caught another house on fire alongside a couple of outbuildings. A total of four homes were involved, and two homes received significant fire and smoke damage.

One firefighter received minor injuries and was treated by Ellis County EMS on scene and returned to work. Firefighters said an improperly discarded cigarette may be the cause of the fire.

The Hays Fire Department was assisted by the Ellis County Fire Department, Victoria Fire Department, Ellis County EMS, and the Hays Police Department.