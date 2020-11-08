4 hurt after crash in NW Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four people were hurt after a crash in northwestern Sedgwick County. It happened Saturday just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of 151st Street West and K-96.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says an SUV failed to stop at a stop sign when it was hit by a car. The SUV’s driver and rear passenger were ejected.

That passenger suffered serious injuries while the driver had minor injuries. Another person in the SUV also had minor injuries.

The car’s driver suffered minor injuries.

