SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Four people have been injured in a car crash southeast of Wichita Sunday night.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a call before 6 p.m. for the report of a crash at the intersection of E 55th St S & Oliver.

Three people suffered severe injuries and one person suffered minor injuries, according to Sedgwick County Dispatch.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

KSN has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.