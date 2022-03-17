TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four Kansas National Guardsmen will receive awards in a special ceremony Friday, March 18.

Gov. Laura Kelly will present the awards to Sgt. Andrew Gonzales, Spc. Nickolas Decker, Sgt. Ryan Marsh, and Airman 1st Class Olivia Wallace.

Gonzales and Decker will receive the Army Commendation medal for their first-place finishes as Best Noncommissioned Officer and Best Soldier, respectively, in the 2021 Kansas Army National Guard Best Warrior competition. The competition is designed to test all aspects of a soldier’s physical and mental fitness. Over a four-day period, enlisted and noncommissioned officer participants were tested on their expertise in common tasks, weapons proficiency, physical fitness, and comprehensive military knowledge.

Marsh will be awarded the Kansas National Guard Meritorious Service medal in the 2020 and 2021 Winston P. Wilson Sniper Competition. Marsh earned national distinction as part of a two-person team during the 2020 Team Championship and was a top-level finisher in the 2021 competition.

Wallace was named the 2021 Kansas Air National Guard Airman of the Year and will receive a certificate of excellence for her achievement. Wallace was cited for her outstanding professionalism, leadership ability, and dedication to mission accomplishment.

“While the men and women who serve in the Kansas National Guard are all worthy of our respect and honor, these Guardsmen have earned special recognition for their outstanding achievements and devotion to duty,” Kelly said. “On behalf of all Kansans, I thank them for their dedicated service.”

The presentations of the awards were delayed from 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.