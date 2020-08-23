4 minors taken to hospital following vehicle rollover near Goddard

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Sheriff’s are investigating the cause of a one-vehicle rollover.

It happened early Sunday morning on southbound 167th street near Goddard. Sheriff Benjamin Romero told KSN that the rollover is “still under investigation.”

The vehicle occupied by the minors rolled approximately 50-feet from where it lost control. Sheriffs believe some of the occupants may have been ejected from the car. “We do believe that the vehicle rolled several times,” Sgt. Romero said. “The Action Reconstruction Team will be able to kind of determine pretty much what happened. “

“We believe the road may have something to do with it and them going off the roadway,” Sergeant Benjamin Romero told KSN. “We have not determined where they were going”

Four of the five occupants were transferred to the hospital, two with potentially serious and two with life-threatening injuries. All are being interviewed by law enforcement.

Most of the minor’s parents were contacted and law enforcement suspects drugs were involved.

LATEST STORIES: