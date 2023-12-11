HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire damaged a home on the southeast side of Hutchinson early Monday morning, but the four people inside got out safely.

The fire was around 4:30 a.m. in the 400 block of S. Howard Street. When the Hutchinson Fire Department arrived, crews saw fire coming from a bedroom window.

The firefighters got inside and got the fire out, but there is a lot of smoke damage to the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

HFD says it is lucky the residents noticed the bedroom fire in time to get outside since the home did not have smoke detectors.

The fire department wants everyone to check their homes for smoke detectors, whether they own the home or rent it. Make sure the smoke detectors are working correctly.

If you aren’t sure if your detector is working or if you need a detector or one installed, click here for the state fire marshal’s Get Alarmed Kansas Free Smoke Alarm Program.