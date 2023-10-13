WICHITA. Kan. (KSNW) – Four people were hurt in an apartment fire Friday in east Wichita.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. at the Brookhollow Apartments in the 8100 block of E. Central, which is near Central and Rock Road. The injuries of the four people range from critical to serious.

The Wichita Fire Department said they had smoke coming from the building when they arrived. They rescued one of the victims and evacuated others.

As crews were battling the flames, the fire became more dangerous.

“As the fire crews were moving up the third stairwell, building three, on the stairwell, the stairwell collapsed from the fire involvement. Fire crews did call mayday at that time, and we went to a defensive operation at that time. We were also conducting rescue operations through the windows and the exterior through ladder operations,” Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz, Wichita Fire Department, said.

Firefighters were not hurt. The fire is out. No word on what caused the fire.