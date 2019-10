BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Four people are being transported to local area hospitals following a car crash in Butler County.

The crash occurred at 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon just west of U.S. 54 and Indianola.

Deputies say one person has been transported with critical injures, the other three are reported to be in serious condition.

All lanes on U.S. 54 have since been reopened near the accident.