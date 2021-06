EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Just before 11:30 Friday night, Kansas Highway Patrol was dispatched to an injury accident on US-254 just west of El Dorado.

KHP says Amy Brown, 45, of Eureka, was traveling east on the highway in the wrong lane when she collided with a vehicle head-on that was carrying three teenagers.

All four people involved were sent to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

KHP did not say why Brown was driving in the wrong lane and the investigation is ongoing.