4 ton of unused medicine disposed of safely in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansans safely disposed of nearly four tons of unused and unwanted medicines during last month’s National Drug Take-Back Day.

According to a report from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, law enforcement officers collected 7,742 pounds of medicines at 69 locations throughout the state throughout the October 23 event.

“Safe storage and proper disposal are the keys to preventing the accidental or intentional misuse of prescription medications,” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. “Kansans continue to recognize the importance of safely disposing of their unused medicines during these Drug Take-Back events. I appreciate the leadership of the DEA and local law enforcement agencies in providing this service for Kansans.”

Kansans have safely destroyed a total of 229,556 pounds of medications in the 21 collection days that have been held since 2010. Law enforcement agencies turn the drugs they collect over to the DEA, which safely destroys the medications.

Unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at many local law enforcement locations as well as a limited number of other sites. Kansans should contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.