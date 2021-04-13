4-vehicle crash in Kansas kills 1 child, injures 3 others

GARDNER, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, say a four-vehicle crash has left a child dead and three others injured.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Monday morning at a rural intersection west of Gardner.

Investigators say a roofing truck crashed into a sport utility vehicle driven by a woman and carrying her three children.

The impact of the crash sent the SUV into another truck, which then hit a van. Authorities say one child in the SUV was killed.

The woman and the other two children were taken to a hospital with injuries, but are expected to survive.

Officials have not released the names of the child killed or those injured. No one in the other vehicles was seriously injured.

