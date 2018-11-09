4-year-old boy shot in Wichita road rage incident now at home recovering

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The child victim who was shot last month in a road rage incident is now out of the hospital.

Four-year-old Andres was up and moving around after spending 21 days in the hospital. He suffered many severe injuries including a lacerated kidney and liver, fractured hip and spine and broken ribs.

He’s now out of the hospital and back at home with his siblings and parents.

Get well soon balloons fill the kitchen at the Arambula house and four-year-old Andres now wears a big smile on his face as he finishes his recovery at home.

“It was the happiest moment of my life I think, honestly,” said Angelo Arambula, Andres’ father.

his parents call him a tough kid.

Andres has a long road of recovery ahead and still has a bullet fragment in between two of his vertebrae.

“It’s really sad for me what my son had to go through and my other kids seeing that and my nephews and pretty much everybody,” said Lucero Arambula, Andres’ mother. “It’s just really devastating.”

“I know we’ve got lots of doctors appointment,” added Angelo. “We’ve got like four different doctors that we have to go see. He’s still not going to school.”

In a newly released affidavit, the driver of the Mustang, Ramonyka Smith says a drink was thrown at her vehicle and says she saw a gun in the SUV the Arambulas were driving during the incident.

Angelo admits that a drink was thrown from his Tahoe, but says the rest is simply not true.

“I don’t even know why he would try to say something like that because we never even flashed a gun or showed a gun,” said Angelo. “He couldn’t even describe a gun.”

After a rollercoaster of emotions, the family is focused on recovery and getting back to a new normal.

“It was real hard because I was scared, I couldn’t even sleep…I always worried if I went to sleep if I’d wake up and still have my kid,” said Angelo.

Andres will have to continue medical treatment and eventually go through physical therapy.

There is a GoFundMe page to assist the family with the growing medical expenses. Click here if you would like to help.