4-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound in Garden City, teenager injured in shooting

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Police announced Wednesday that they responded to a shooting call around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Abe Hubert Elementary School.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound. He was transported

to a local hospital with critical injuries. Officers learned neither the school nor USD 457 was involved in the incident.

According to Garden City police, while officers were investigating the incident in the parking lot of Abe Hubert Elementary School, dispatchers were notified of a second shooting victim at 1307 north 12th Street. Upon arrival at that scene, officers found a 4-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. Officers learned the incident occurred as a result of a domestic dispute.

The 4-year old girl sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by Finney County EMS to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old man by the name of Justin Franco, was located at the residence and taken into

custody without incident by officers.

The investigation is on-going.

