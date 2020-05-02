40 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 21 recoveries in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County Health Department says they have now registered 40 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. As of Saturday morning Reno has tested almost .97% of the county after conducting 610 tests with 571 negatives.
The department said the newest positive case is female, under 18-years-old with a known source of exposure associated with another known positive case in the county. The female is currently isolating at home per Center for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines. The county said case contact investigation is underway. The county says that 21 previously confirmed COVID-19 cases have since completed recovery and are nonsymptomatic following an investigation by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
- Atchison County: 10
- Barber County: 1
- Barton County: 9
- Bourbon County: 6
- Butler County: 16
- Chase County: 1
- Chautauqua County: 4
- Cherokee County: 8
- Cheyenne County: 2
- Clark County: 1
- Clay County: 4
- Cloud County: 4
- Coffey County: 48
- Cowley County: 2
- Crawford County: 6
- Dickinson County: 2
- Doniphan County: 3
- Douglas County: 51
- Edwards County: 4
- Elk County: 1
- Ellis County: 8
- Finney County: 386
- Ford County: 702
- Franklin County: 14
- Geary County: 14
- Gove County: 1
- Grant County: 5
- Gray County: 5
- Greenwood County: 3
- Hamilton County: 2
- Harper County: 1
- Harvey County: 7
- Haskell County: 7
- Jackson County: 2
- Jefferson County: 9
- Jewell County: 4
- Johnson County: 471
- Kearny County: 19
- Kiowa County: 1
- Labette County: 22
- Linn County: 5
- Leavenworth County: 372
- Lyon County: 210
- Marion County: 5
- McPherson County: 22
- Meade County: 6
- Miami County: 5
- Mitchell County: 3
- Montgomery County: 17
- Morris County: 3
- Morton County: 3
- Nemaha County: 1
- Neosho County: 2
- Norton County: 1
- Osage County: 5
- Osborne County: 2
- Ottawa County: 4
- Phillips County: 1
- Pottawatomie County: 13
- Pratt County: 1
- Reno County: 40
- Republic County: 4
- Rice County: 3
- Riley County: 48
- Rooks County: 6
- Saline County: 21
- Scott County: 1
- Sedgwick County: 408 (reported by Sedgwick County)
- Seward County: 514
- Shawnee County: 121
- Sheridan County: 2
- Sherman County: 4
- Smith County: 2
- Stafford County: 1
- Stanton County: 4
- Stevens County: 9
- Sumner County: 3
- Wabaunsee County: 22
- Wilson County: 1
- Woodson County: 6
- Wyandotte County: 710
- Furnas County, NE: 3
- Hitchcock County, NE: 1
- Red Willow County, NE: 3
- Beaver County, OK: 9
- Harper County, OK: 1
- Kay County, OK: 47
- Texas County, OK: 138
County list updated: May 1, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
