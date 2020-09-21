40 Kansans become U.S. citizens during naturalization ceremony

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Forty people from across Kansas were naturalized as U.S. citizens Friday at the WSU Metroplex.

The new citizens are from Benin, Burma, Cambodia, Canada, Costa Rica, Djibouti, El Salvador, Eritrea, Kenya, Laos, Mexico, Norway, Peru, Tanzania, Thailand, and Vietnam.

They now live in the Kansas towns of Andover, Dodge City, Garden City, Great Bend, Jetmore, Liberal, Sublette, and Wichita.

Some of them told us it was something they were looking forward to for a long time.

“I mean it feels great, it feels good, and the way of life that I’ve known for the last 35 years and just to be here and remain here,” said Loreto Garcia, one of the new U.S. citizens.

The family members of the new citizens were not allowed inside the event due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they planned to celebrate afterward.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says naturalization is the most significant benefit it offers.

It says the immigrants who lawfully join the U.S. through naturalization express their attachment to the U.S. Constitution and commitment to assimilate into American society.

LATEST STORIES: