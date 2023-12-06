WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Harvey County Sheriff’s Office and Dillons on Wednesday working to pack food boxes for 400 families in the community.

The event took place at the Dillons warehouse at 21999 W. U.S. Highway 54.

Volunteers, including first responders and Dillons employees, packed the boxes with various food products.

“Again, we deal with a lot of a lot of low times in people’s lives, and to be able to have this opportunity to give back to them and see those smiles and see how it affects their lives in such positive ways is just fantastic,” said Sgt. Robert Hephner, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Dillons provided the materials and the use of their facility.

“Whether you’re a volunteer with Dillons, you’re part of our warehouse team here at Goddard, or the officers and first responders that we have, it’s such a great time to come together. We’re packing these food kits and know that it’ll make a difference for a family that’s living with less this holiday season,” said Sheila Regehr, Dillons corporate affairs manager.

Names of families who are in need were submitted by citizens and first responders in Sedgwick County. The boxes will be delivered on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

If you would like to donate to the Food Basket Program, you can send a check with your donation to Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 2315, Wichita, KS, 67201.