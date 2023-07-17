Wichita Police and Range 54 hand out gun safes for a reduced price during 2022 Safer Streets Wichita campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Range 54 and the Wichita Police Department are partnering to distribute 400 free car safes.

The car safes provide a way to safely and securely store your firearm inside of a vehicle. Wichita police continue to see a high number of firearms stolen from vehicles.

From Jan. 1 to July 25 of 2022 alone, 190 guns were stolen from vehicles in Wichita. Range 54 and police hope providing safes will help limit the number of firearms that are stolen each year.

The safes will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at 5725 E. Kellogg in Wichita. One lucky recipient will also receive a “Golden Ticket” which can be redeemed for a free year membership to Range 54.

In addition to the safe, you can receive free 50 rounds of ammunition by participating in the “Operation Save-A-Casing” program. Police will provide the firing lane and ammunition for you, but you will need to bring eye and ear protection or purchase it on-site.

For more information, click here.