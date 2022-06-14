WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over 40 dogs have been taken from an animal hoarding situation in central Wichita.

Wichita Animal Action League (WAAL), with the help of the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and the Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland (BBRH), took the initiative to help the man and his 43 beagle-mixes.

“He wanted assistance,” said Christy Fischer, the executive director of WAAL. “He knew that this was not the best living situation for them.”

Although their living conditions were not ideal, Fischer says she was surprised by other aspects.

“As far as the health goes, and even a degree to the socialization of the animals, we were pleasantly surprised in this case,” Fischer said.

Many of the dogs were pregnant.

“We had quite a few pregnant females, and so those are going to go to foster homes so that they can, you know, have their babies and wean their babies before they are adopted,” said Fischer.

The goal for all of the dogs is for them to get adopted.

“The plan is in place more than likely for all three rescues to go ahead and spay-neuter, vaccinate, deworm, microchip, do all of those things before they’ll be available for adoption to citizens,” Fischer said.

Many of the dogs are already up for adoption.

Rocky, a 6-month-old beagle mix, can now be adopted from the KHS. Some of Rocky’s siblings are available for adoption at WAAL. Even more are up for adoption at BBRH.

You can help these shelters in other ways. For more information on how to foster, donate and volunteer, visit their websites.