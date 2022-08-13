WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, kids had the chance to get ready for the school year at OJ Watson Park at the 4th annual Food and Back to School drive.

This event is put on by The Freeman Bail Bond Agency and Reverse Mindset. They offered school supplies, clothing, food, and end-of-summer fun.

“It’s not talked about how essential items like we are providing today can affect the kid’s mental health. You known mental health is talked about a lot more now, but not talked about for the kids. So like I said we just wanted to give the kids the resources they need so they can go to school and focus solely on education and they can have a great school year ahead,” said the Owner of The Freeman Bail Bond Agency, Frederick Freeman Jr..

Usually, this is held for the homeless with food and clothing, but this year they wanted to help kids get ready for the new year.