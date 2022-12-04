WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, many shoppers headed to Brick and Mortar Event Venue for the 4th annual HoliDAZE Pop Up Market.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., vendors are set up at the Brick and Mortar Event Venue in downtown Wichita for the market.

Plenty of gifts are available for purchase for everyone in the family.

“Everything is handmade and local and regional they might have come into Wichita but there are a lot of different gifts that are perfect for wrapping up and shipping and mailing gifts off. Stocking stuffers of course some things for yourself too,” said Owner/Producer of Haute Handmade Pop Up, Liv Grant.

This is the last market of the year by Haute Handmade Pop Up.