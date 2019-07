WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 4th Annual Veterans Awareness Expo is set for this weekend.

The Expo will be held at the Mid-America All-Indian Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is an opportunity for Sedgwick County veterans to connect with 50 programs tailor made for them.

The goal is to help local veterans and their families with everything from housing to mental health resources.