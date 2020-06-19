$5.7 million project to resurface part of K-254 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A $5.7 million pavement resurfacing project will begin soon on a 14-mile section of K-254 in Butler County.

The mill and overlay will extend from the Sedgwick County line on K-254 east to Boyer Road in El Dorado.

The work is tentatively set to begin on June 26 and to finish around Sept. 24, depending on the weather.

During the work, drivers should expect some delays and should slow down and stay alert. At times, traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction in the active work zone.

APAC-Kansas Inc., of Hutchinson, is the primary contractor for the $5,721,867 project.

