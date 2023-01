MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Five alpacas are missing after several others were shot in northern Peabody on Sunday night.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, several alpacas were shot in the 800 block of Old Mill Road.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says five are still missing.

If you have any information regarding the shot and missing alpacas, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office asks you to please call Deputy Miles at 620-382-2144.