WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Wichita companies, an Olathe company, and the Wichita and Salina airports will share more than $19 million for training and workforce development initiatives.

The Kansas Department of Commerce says the funding comes from the new Aviation Learning Opportunities and Funded Training (ALOFT) program.

Grant winners Town Amount Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Wichita $3.325 million Textron Aviation Inc. Wichita $3.325 million Learjet Inc. Wichita $3.325 million Metal Finishing Company Wichita $243,200 Orizon Aerostructures LLC Olathe $3.325 million Salina Airport Authority Salina $3.325 million Wichita Airport Authority Wichita $2.211 million

The money can be used for these tasks:

Construction of on-site training facilities and service expansions

Third-party and vendor training costs on machinery and equipment

Machinery and equipment used for training

Salaries directly related to training, youth training services, and costs related to early interest development in aviation and aerospace industries

Course development costs and services for the development of in-house training, marketing, communication and activities to attract talent to the aviation and aerospace industries

Participation costs for the Kansas Registered Apprenticeship and Workforce AID programs.

The Department of Commerce says 12 entities applied for ALOFT grants. The requests totaled $33 million.

The grant winners have two years to complete their projects and use the funds.

Click here for more on the program.

ALOFT funds come from SPARK — Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas.