WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Wichita companies, an Olathe company, and the Wichita and Salina airports will share more than $19 million for training and workforce development initiatives.
The Kansas Department of Commerce says the funding comes from the new Aviation Learning Opportunities and Funded Training (ALOFT) program.
|Grant winners
|Town
|Amount
|Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.
|Wichita
|$3.325 million
|Textron Aviation Inc.
|Wichita
|$3.325 million
|Learjet Inc.
|Wichita
|$3.325 million
|Metal Finishing Company
|Wichita
|$243,200
|Orizon Aerostructures LLC
|Olathe
|$3.325 million
|Salina Airport Authority
|Salina
|$3.325 million
|Wichita Airport Authority
|Wichita
|$2.211 million
The money can be used for these tasks:
- Construction of on-site training facilities and service expansions
- Third-party and vendor training costs on machinery and equipment
- Machinery and equipment used for training
- Salaries directly related to training, youth training services, and costs related to early interest development in aviation and aerospace industries
- Course development costs and services for the development of in-house training, marketing, communication and activities to attract talent to the aviation and aerospace industries
- Participation costs for the Kansas Registered Apprenticeship and Workforce AID programs.
The Department of Commerce says 12 entities applied for ALOFT grants. The requests totaled $33 million.
The grant winners have two years to complete their projects and use the funds.
Click here for more on the program.
ALOFT funds come from SPARK — Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas.