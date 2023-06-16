WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Wichita companies, an Olathe company, and the Wichita and Salina airports will share more than $19 million for training and workforce development initiatives.

The Kansas Department of Commerce says the funding comes from the new Aviation Learning Opportunities and Funded Training (ALOFT) program.

Grant winnersTownAmount
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.Wichita$3.325 million
Textron Aviation Inc.Wichita$3.325 million
Learjet Inc.Wichita$3.325 million
Metal Finishing CompanyWichita$243,200
Orizon Aerostructures LLCOlathe$3.325 million
Salina Airport AuthoritySalina$3.325 million
Wichita Airport AuthorityWichita$2.211 million

The money can be used for these tasks:

  • Construction of on-site training facilities and service expansions
  • Third-party and vendor training costs on machinery and equipment
  • Machinery and equipment used for training
  • Salaries directly related to training, youth training services, and costs related to early interest development in aviation and aerospace industries
  • Course development costs and services for the development of in-house training, marketing, communication and activities to attract talent to the aviation and aerospace industries
  • Participation costs for the Kansas Registered Apprenticeship and Workforce AID programs.

The Department of Commerce says 12 entities applied for ALOFT grants. The requests totaled $33 million.

The grant winners have two years to complete their projects and use the funds.

ALOFT funds come from SPARK — Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas.