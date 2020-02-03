5 DUI arrests, 39 traffic citations recorded during Super Bowl grant-funded patrol

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said five DUI arrests were made during a city-wide grant-funded patrol on Super Bowl Sunday.
The patrols started around 10 p.m. Five arrests were made for DUI, and 39 other traffic citations were issued.
Police said they had extra officers in the Old Town area. No major incidents were reported, and there were no arrests in that area.
