HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County Emergency Management said volunteer fire districts stayed busy from 1:45 p.m. Tuesday until well after dark. The crews responded to at least five grass and brush fires around the county.

1:45 p.m. — 20000 block of South Woodberry

Reno County Fire District #9 went to the report of a grass fire. Four apparatus with eight personnel responded to the scene and found a working wheat field stubble fire. The fire was controlled, and units returned to the station around 2:45 p.m.

2:30 p.m. — 22000 block of South Hodge Road

Reno County Fire District # 4 was paged to a controlled burn that was no longer under control. Reno Kingman Fire District # 1 and Reno County Fire Districts 7 and 8 all provided arrived to help.

It was challenging to get to the fire because of the trees, brush, and rough terrain. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office used a drone to see where the fire was in the trees.

Seventeen apparatus and twenty personnel assisted. Most of the units were able to clear the scene around 5:45 p.m. However, Fire District # 4 stayed until approximately 7:30 p.m. There is no word yet on how many acres were burned.

Early evening – Yoder Road and Trails West

Before Fire District # 8 made it back to the station, it was notified of another grass fire. Fire District # 8 was still a distance away, so Fire District # 9 responded to assist.

A small ditch fire had spread to the north along Yoder Road. A total of four apparatus and seven personnel responded and took care of it.

6:55 p.m. — K-14 and Lake Cable

Fire District # 8 responded to a report of smoke with no fire in the area. Three apparatus and four personnel went to the scene and investigated. They found a burned area that a citizen had already put out.

8:15 p.m. – 18000 West Sun City

Reno County Fire District # 4 returned to this area to investigate and work trees and brush that were on fire. Fire District # 4 cleared the scene around 9:45 p.m.