5 Kansas schools named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Five Kansas schools have been designated 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools, U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona announced Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Kansas schools that received the designation are Grandview Elementary School, El Dorado Unified School District 490; Ellsworth Elementary School, Ellsworth USD 327; Roosevelt Elementary School, Hays USD 489; Mahaffie Elementary School, Olathe USD 233; Sabetha Elementary School, Prairie Hills USD 113.

The National Blue Ribbon program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools in one of two performance categories: Exemplary High Performing and Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among the state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s subgroups and all students.

In the high-performing category, schools are recognized for being among the state’s highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

All Kansas schools were recognized in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category.

Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed about 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards.