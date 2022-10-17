WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Five names were added to the Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall in Wichita on Sunday.

Dana Clinesmith sent KSN a video of the ceremony outside the Kansas Firefighters Museum at 1300 S. Broadway, which included firefighters, families and supporters from across the state.

The names of each firefighter were read along with the sounding of a bell. Those added to the wall include Michael Wells, Lenexa Fire Department; Johnny D. Ivison Jr., Easton Township Fire Department; Joshua Schwindt, Rolla Volunteer Fire Department; Malachi Brown, Baxter Springs Fire Department; Joshua D. Bruggeman, Wichita Fire Department.

This year’s keynote speaker was Retired Captain Joe Woyjeck of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.