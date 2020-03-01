5 people die in wrong-way collision on I-70

MAPLE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says five people died and one person was injured when two vehicles collided on Interstate 70 west of Topeka.

According to KHP, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning when a Ford F-150 pickup drove east in the westbound lanes and collided with a van near Maple Hill.

Armando Mascote, 20, the driver of the Ford F-150 pickup truck was headed eastbound in the westbound lane when he struck a van with five people inside. Mascote died from his injuries.

KHP identified the victims in the van who died as Jacinto Sanchez-Diaz, 33, Jose Luiz Sanchez-Diaz, 29, Francisco Daniel Rosa-Mejia, 18, Cervando Flores, 19.

Santos Narcizo Mendoza Capetillo, 37, is in the hospital with critical injuries. Mendoza-Captillo was the other passenger in the van.

