5 people die in wrong-way collision on I-70

MAPLE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says five people died and one person was injured when two vehicles collided on Interstate 70 west of Topeka.
According to KHP, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning when a Ford F-150 pickup drove east in the westbound lanes and collided with a van near Maple Hill.
Armando Mascote, 20, the driver of the Ford F-150 pickup truck was headed eastbound in the westbound lane when he struck a van with five people inside. Mascote died from his injuries.
KHP identified the victims in the van who died as Jacinto Sanchez-Diaz, 33, Jose Luiz Sanchez-Diaz, 29, Francisco Daniel Rosa-Mejia, 18, Cervando Flores, 19.
Santos Narcizo Mendoza Capetillo, 37, is in the hospital with critical injuries. Mendoza-Captillo was the other passenger in the van.
