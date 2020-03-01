5 people die in wrong-way collision on I-70

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

MAPLE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says five people died and one person was injured when two vehicles collided on Interstate 70 west of Topeka.

According to KHP, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning when a Ford F-150 pickup drove east in the westbound lanes and collided with a van near Maple Hill.

Armando Mascote, 20, the driver of the Ford F-150 pickup truck was headed eastbound in the westbound lane when he struck a van with five people inside. Mascote died from his injuries.

KHP identified the victims in the van who died as Jacinto Sanchez-Diaz, 33, Jose Luiz Sanchez-Diaz, 29, Francisco Daniel Rosa-Mejia, 18, Cervando Flores, 19.

Santos Narcizo Mendoza Capetillo, 37, is in the hospital with critical injuries. Mendoza-Captillo was the other passenger in the van.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories