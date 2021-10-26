5 people trying to keep warm fighting for their lives after carbon monoxide poisoning in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Fire Department said five people are fighting for their lives following carbon monoxide poisoning.

The fire department responded to an address early Monday where they found several people unconscious and barely breathing. Police rescued several close to the door while fire personnel using their self-contained breathing apparatus found others in bedrooms. The fire department tells KSN News that the heater in the home wasn’t working, and they were trying to keep warm by using the heater in the car.

Here are some ways to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning from the Centers for Disease Control.

Do have your heating system, water heater and any other gas, oil, or coal burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year.

Do install a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home. Check or replace the battery when you change the time on your clocks each spring and fall. If the detector sounds leave your home immediately and call 911.

Do seek prompt medical help if you suspect CO poisoning and are feeling dizzy, light-headed, or nauseated.

Don’t use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove, or other gasoline or charcoal-burning device inside your home, basement, or garage or near a window.

Don’t run a car or truck inside a garage attached to your house, even if you leave the door open.

Don’t burn anything in a stove or fireplace that isn’t vented.

Don’t heat your house with a gas oven.

Don’t use a generator, pressure washer, or any gasoline-powered engine less than 20 feet from any window, door, or vent. Use an extension cord that is more than 20 feet long to keep the generator at a safe distance.

Authorities urge you to purchase a combination smoke and carbon monoxide detector. Some may plug into the electrical outlet, while some may operate on batteries alone. It is recommended to have some of both in your home. Have one installed near the location you sleep in and have additional ones installed on each level of your home.

Most fire departments will help install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors free of charge.