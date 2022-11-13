BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 1:31 p.m. on Kansas Highway 254 in Butler County.

The KHP says a 25-year-old man from Andover was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger when he failed to yield at a yield sign and was hit by a 55-year-old man from Wichita driving a 2008 Chevy Silverado crossing the eastbound lanes of K-254.

According to the KHP, the driver of the Dodge Challenger was taken with suspected minor injuries to a medical center in Wichita.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado was taken with suspected serious injuries to a Wichita medical center, according to the KHP.

The KHP says the Chevy Silverado had three other occupants. A 48-year-old woman from Wichita was also taken with suspected serious injuries to a medical center in Wichita. A 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, both from Wichita, suffered from minor injuries and were both taken to a medical center in Wichita for treatment.

Both drivers and all the passengers were wearing their seatbelts, according to the KHP.