(KSN News Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A parent contacted KSN News about fights at Heights High School during the lunch hour on Monday. The parent said their child wanted to be picked up from school “because the fights were so bad.”

The Wichita Police Department said officers were called to the school after “several students got into a physical altercation.” The WPD said the victims were students and the school resource officer.

The WPD said officers arrested five students. A police spokesperson said one student was taken into custody while the other four were issued notices to appear in court.

A spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools said the students will also face disciplinary action.