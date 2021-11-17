Liberal kindergarten student dies after being hit by pickup while crossing the street in front of school

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 5-year-old boy crossing the street was killed Wednesday morning. It happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Warren in front of Prairie View Elementary, according to Liberal police.

The Kansas Highway Patrol arrived first on the scene. The KHP said a GMC Sierra was northbound on Warren Street and made a left-hand turn onto Hickory Avenue when the pickup hit the child.

The child identified as Nathaniel Garro Rivera was taken to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal. He was pronounced dead.

No word on if the driver of the pickup will face any charges.

Tyler Parks with Liberal schools said Rivera, who is a Kindergarten student, was walking out of a neighborhood when the accident occurred. Parks added that the area is marked as a school zone, and the intersection has a stop sign with flashing lights. There are no guards at the crosswalk.

Prairie View will be providing grief counselors at the school to assist students.