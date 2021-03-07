5-year-old girl dies in early morning crash near 47th south

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 5-year-old girl died following a car crash early Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. near the intersection of 47th south and 127th, southeast of McConnell Air Force Base.

Sgt. Benjamin Romero of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said a woman was driving westbound on 47th Street when she went off the roadway. He said investigators are checking to see if alcohol may have played a factor.

He said responding crews pronounced the 5-year-old passenger dead at the scene.

While crews continue the investigation, 47th south has been closed between Greenwich and 127th. That may last for several hours.