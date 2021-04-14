5-year-old girl injured in Britt Reid crash reportedly back home from hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The little girl who was critically injured in a crash involving former Chiefs coach Britt Reid is back home after more than two months in the hospital.

Tiffany Verhulst, who has been posting updates for Ariel’s family, shared the news Tuesday night, April 13, on the little girl’s GoFundMe page. She wrote that her recovery is ongoing.

“Ariel is at home recovering,” Verhulst wrote. “We hope that her being in a familiar place will help her remember things.”

“She is doing physical therapy but as of right now she still cannot walk, talk or eat like a normal 5 year old,” she wrote. “Thank you everyone for your continued support.”

As of April 14, the family has received more than $570,000 in donations to their GoFundMe page as hospital bills continue. That’s up more than $20,000 from the day before.

Ariel was injured on Feb. 4. The crash report says a driver, Reid, in a white Dodge Ram Laramie pickup truck, traveled south on the ramp to get to I-435 when the truck struck a car and then hit an SUV from behind.

Prosecutors say Reid had a blood alcohol content of .113 after the crash. Court documents also state he was driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated.