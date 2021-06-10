5-year-old Kansas boy dead after being hit by car

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say a 5-year-old boy who was hit by a car near a city park over the weekend has died.

Police said in a news release that the crash happened Saturday evening, when the boy wandered away from adults while playing in Kensington Park.

The child then ran into State Avenue, a busy thoroughfare, and crossed the westbound lanes before being hit by an eastbound car.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and died there on Wednesday.

Police say the driver of the car was traveling within the speed limit, stayed on the scene and has cooperated with the investigation. Police have not released the boy’s name.

