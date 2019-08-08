50 gathered to protest gun violence outside Koch Arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – About fifty people gathered outside Koch Arena to protest gun violence following the recent mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.

The Sunflower Community Action group organized the gathering to aide people voicing their concerns and to send a message.

“Also, let this be a wake up call,” said Sarahi Aguilera, Sunflower Community Action. “We can no longer have innocent people dying.

Sunflower Community Action and Moms Demand Action are pushing for stricter background checks for all gun sales.