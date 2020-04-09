WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Census Bureau is reporting that 50.5% of Kansans had responded to the census by Wednesday.
The bureau said this week that paper questionnaires started going out to households that haven’t yet self-responded to the 2020 Census. For more information on that, click here.
However, even if a household hasn’t received anything yet from the Census Bureau, they can still respond to the 2020 Census. If the household has a city-style address, they can go online or call in to respond. (This is common in areas that use PO Boxes to receive mail)
Households can respond by phone or online at www.2020census.gov.
LATEST STORIES:
- Cowley and Sumner County confirm first deaths from COVID-19
- 50% of Kansans respond to U.S. Census
- Watch Live: Wichita mayor discusses COVID-19 and burn ban
- Suspect in Arkansas City fatal shooting arrested
- Husband of woman who invited teen to Thanksgiving after accidental text dies of COVID-19