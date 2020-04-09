50% of Kansans respond to U.S. Census

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. If you’re a census slacker and haven’t yet filled out the form for the 2020 head count, the federal government is trying another way to get in touch with you. Starting Wednesday, the U.S. Census Bureau is mailing out millions of paper forms to homes whose residents haven’t yet answered the once-a-decade questionnaire. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Census Bureau is reporting that 50.5% of Kansans had responded to the census by Wednesday.

The bureau said this week that paper questionnaires started going out to households that haven’t yet self-responded to the 2020 Census. For more information on that, click here.

However, even if a household hasn’t received anything yet from the Census Bureau, they can still respond to the 2020 Census. If the household has a city-style address, they can go online or call in to respond. (This is common in areas that use PO Boxes to receive mail)

Households can respond by phone or online at www.2020census.gov.

