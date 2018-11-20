50 turkeys smoked for Wichita families in need Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Wagonmasters teamed up with the Honore Adversis Foundation, Wichita Police Department, and others to smoke more than 50 turkeys for Wichita families in need.

Police will deliver the turkeys sometime this evening.

The Wichita Wagomasters said it is something that has grown since last year and hope will continue.

"So we did this last year on a very small scale, and the families were overwhelmingly gracious. They were so happy to be able to get this and provide a Thanksgiving meal for their family that they would have not been able to do otherwise," said Bill Ramsey, Wichita Wagonmasters.

All 52 turkeys were donated by the northwest Sam's store.