$500 reward offered to find person who glued a Kansas ATM shut

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Crime Stoppers)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Someone glued a Topeka Envista Credit Union ATM shut and kept people from accessing their money, Shawnee County Crime Stoppers said Tuesday.

Envista Credit Union donated $500 for Crime Stoppers to offer as a reward for information leading to a suspect’s arrest. The agency shared a notice along with photos that the indoor ATM’s camera took of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 to leave an anonymous tip, or click here to leave a tip online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories