$500 reward offered to find person who glued a Kansas ATM shut

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Someone glued a Topeka Envista Credit Union ATM shut and kept people from accessing their money, Shawnee County Crime Stoppers said Tuesday.

Envista Credit Union donated $500 for Crime Stoppers to offer as a reward for information leading to a suspect’s arrest. The agency shared a notice along with photos that the indoor ATM’s camera took of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 to leave an anonymous tip, or click here to leave a tip online.